Halia Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit

LEHI, Utah, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies grounded in human biology, today announced that it will deliver a company presentation at the BIO Investment & Growth Summit.

David Bearss, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics, will present an overview of the company's strategy, platform, and clinical programs.

Presentation Details

Event: BIO Investment & Growth Summit

Date/Time: Monday, March 2, 2026 at 2:30 PM

Location: Ballroom I, Salon C

About NEK7

NEK7 is a critical regulator of inflammasome activation and a required component for assembly and activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Activation of this pathway can drive the release of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β and IL-18, contributing to chronic inflammation across hematology, cardiometabolic, pain, and other inflammation-driven diseases. Targeting NEK7 offers a pathway-level approach to modulating NLRP3 inflammasome activity upstream, providing a differentiated strategy versus blocking individual downstream cytokines.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class inflammasome inhibitors. We target the root causes of inflammation-driven diseases to create transformative therapies.

Media Contact

Taylor Avei

Director of Business Development

Halia Therapeutics

info@haliatx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702932/Halia_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg