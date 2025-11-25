Office Furniture Market Growth Led by Asia Pacific, B2B/Direct Sales Segment Held Over 70% Share - Mordor Intelligence Reports

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the office furniture market size is valued at USD 78.10 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 109 billion by 2030, growing a 6.89% CAGR. Consistent demand stems from the spread of hybrid work, robust commercial real-estate activity, and stronger employee-wellness expectations. Employers are redesigning offices to encourage staff returns, focusing on compact, tech-enabled, and ergonomic furnishings. At the same time, sustainability targets are pushing manufacturers toward certified wood, recycled plastics, and low-VOC coatings, giving rise to a premium, eco-conscious product mix. Growing reliance on digital procurement and direct-to-consumer sales is sharpening competition and improving market transparency.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific dominates the office furniture market, driven by expanding office developments, skilled labor availability, and supportive investment inflows. Countries such as India and Vietnam are witnessing rapid growth in workspace construction, while sustainability initiatives and the use of eco-friendly materials like recycled panels and low-emission coatings continue to strengthen market momentum.

North America

North America remains a key market shaped by rigorous safety and environmental standards. Buyers prioritize certified and ergonomically designed furniture, while landlords and tenants increasingly adopt modular, quick-installation solutions to optimize occupancy cycles. These preferences are reinforcing demand for high-quality, compliant furnishings across corporate sectors.

Office Furniture Market Drivers

Employment Growth Fuels Demand for Ergonomic Workspaces

Rising employment levels are directly influencing office furniture purchases as expanding teams drive the need for new and upgraded workstations. Organizations are investing in ergonomic and wellness-focused designs as an affordable way to boost satisfaction and retention. Adjustable desks, supportive seating, and certified sustainable options have become workplace essentials, aligning office investments with employee comfort and broader ESG goals.

Sustainable Office Furniture Rises as a Core ESG Priority

Environmental, social, and governance commitments are increasingly shaping how companies purchase office furniture. Businesses view eco-friendly procurement as a visible way to demonstrate accountability, with many adopting formal sustainability standards and willingly paying more for certified products. Manufacturers are aligning with these expectations by improving renewable energy use, reducing emissions, and sourcing verified materials such as certified wood and recycled polymers.

Office Furniture Market Segments

By Product

Chairs Employee Chairs Meeting Chairs Guest Chairs

Tables Conference Tables Desks Other Tables

Storage Units Filing Cabinets Bookcases & Shelving

Sofas/Soft Seating

Booths and Office Dividers

Other Office Furniture (Stools, Reception Area Furniture, Accessories, Others)

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Polymer

Other Materials

By Price Range

Economy

Mid-range

Premium

By End User

Corporate Offices

Healthcare Offices

Educational Institutions

Government & Public Offices

Hospitality & Retail Back-office

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail Home Centers Specialty Furniture Stores Online Other Distribution Channels

B2B/Directly from Manufacturers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Study Period 2019 to 2030 Market Size Forecast Market to reach USD 109 billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2025–2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025–2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Companies covered in the office furniture analysis

Steelcase Inc.

MillerKnoll Inc.

Haworth Inc.

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Teknion Corporation

Kimball International

Global Furniture Group

ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A.

Godrej Interio

Nowy Styl Group

KI (Krueger International)

Vitra International AG

Sedus Stoll AG

Wilkhahn

Bene GmbH

AIS, Inc.

Workrite Ergonomics

Geeken Seating Collection Private Limited

Read the detailed industry insights on the office furniture market report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/office-furniture-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Outdoor Furniture Market: The outdoor furniture market is segmented by product; it includes chairs, tables, seating sets, loungers and daybeds, dining sets, and other products, by material, it is divided into wood, metal, plastic and polymer, and other materials, by end user, it covers residential and commercial segments, by price range, it consists of economy, mid-range, and premium categories, by distribution channel, it includes retail or B2C channels (home centers, specialty stores, online platforms, and other outlets) and B2B or contractor channels and by geography.

Luxury Furniture Market: The luxury furniture market is segmented by application, it includes luxury home furniture, luxury office furniture, luxury hospitality furniture, and other applications such as educational, healthcare, retail mall, and government office furniture. By material, the market is divided into wood, metal, glass, leather, plastic and other synthetics, and sustainable or green materials, by distribution channel, it comprises B2C or retail (home centers, specialty furniture stores, online, flagship stores, and other channels) and B2B or project sales, and by geography.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg