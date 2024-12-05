O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2024 Showcased Advancement of Open and Intelligent RAN Solutions

O-RAN PlugFests enable well-organized testing and integration of O-RAN-based products and solutions in a neutral, cooperative environment

Participants at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2024 demonstrated progress in diverse areas of open and intelligent RAN solutions

The PlugFest was co-hosted by 29 operators, OTICs, and academic and research institutions in 28 labs around the globe

A total of 115 companies and institutions participated, with some involved in multiple venues

BONN, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN) today announced successful completion of its ninth PlugFest: the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2024.

O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest

O-RAN ALLIANCE co-sponsors semi-annual Global PlugFests, hosted by operators, Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs), and academic and research institutions, to enable efficient progress of developing products and solutions based on O-RAN specifications. Any company with O-RAN membership is free to participate and benefit from well organized testing and integration in a neutral, cooperative environment. Efforts at O-RAN PlugFests are prioritized in themes to maintain focus on key areas.

Each O-RAN PlugFest advances the development of innovative O-RAN based technologies and solutions. Participants at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2024 demonstrated progress in diverse areas, including:

Performance improvements of open and interoperable RAN in combination with intelligent network management functions, based on Near-Real-Time and Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC)

RIC solutions newly developed by providers, operators and academic institutions

Network energy savings measured according to ETSI energy efficiency test specifications

Using open source software to deliver RAN functions

Test automation and delivery of repeatable results consistent across different test labs

Point-to-Multipoint Open Fronthaul transport for reducing network power consumption and the number of required devices

Multi-operator Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) to enhance adaptability, security, and resilience of the RAN for public safety and peacekeeping missions

O-RAN conformance and interoperability testing of products from an increasing number of providers

O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2024 took place at 11 venues, co-hosted by 29 operators, OTICs, and academic and research institutions. It was conducted from August to November 2024 in 28 labs across Asia, Europe, and North America. The PlugFest had in total 115 participating companies and institutions, some of which participated in more than one venue.

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to include details from the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2024 into its PlugFest Virtual Showcase early next year.

"On top of its specification efforts, the O-RAN ALLIANCE facilitates the delivery of its mission through its PlugFests, Certification and Badging Program for O-RAN based products, and support of open source software development," said Chih-Lin I, Co-chair of O-RAN ALLIANCE's Technical Steering Committee and China Mobile Chief Scientist, Wireless Technologies, China Mobile Research Institute. "At each PlugFest we see a shift towards more advanced and more complex innovative solutions capable of delivering tangible value for mobile network deployments. Thank you to PlugFest hosts and labs for enabling a cooperative environment and to all participants for their progress in developing O-RAN based products and solutions."

Participants in O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2024

O-RAN ALLIANCE appreciates high interest from the community in testing and integration at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2024 and would like to recognize hosts, labs and participants, including:

Acentury, Accuver, AMD, Analog Devices, AT&T, Auray Technology, Boost Mobile, Broadcom, CableLabs, Calnex Solutions, Capgemini Engineering, CommScope, CS, Dell Technologies, Delta Electronics, Deutsche Telekom, Digital Catapult, EANTC, Ericsson, Eridan Communications, ETRI, EURECOM, Feel@ware, Fujitsu, Future Connections, G REIGNS, HCL Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HFR, highstreet technologies, Infinera, Intel, Iowa State University (ARA), IS-Wireless, ITRI, Juniper Networks, KDDI, Keysight Technologies, Kumoh National Institute of Technology, KyungHee University, LG Electronics, LG Uplus, LITEON, Mavenir, Metanoia Communications, MTI, NEC, Nokia, The North American OTIC in the Raleigh-Durham Research Triangle Park Area (AERPAW), Northeastern University, NTT DOCOMO, NVIDIA, ONF, Orange, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology, Radisys, Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Symphony, Red Hat, Rohde & Schwarz, Rutgers University (COSMOS/WINLAB), SAMJI ELECTRONICS, Samsung Electronics, Singapore University of Technology and Design, SK Telecom, SoftBank, SOLiD, Software Radio Systems, Spirent Communications, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Supermicro, SUSE, SynaXG, Teledyne LeCroy Xena, TELUS, TIM, TTA, University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), University of Utah (POWDER), Verizon, VIAVI Solutions, Viettel High Technology Industries, Vodafone, VVDN Technologies, Wave Electronics, Wind River, WNC, Xelera Technologies, YRP R&D Promotion Committee, Zinkworks.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

