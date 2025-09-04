Thomas Lips , Senior Vice President, RAN Disaggregation & Enablement, Deutsche Telekom, is elected as Chair of the O-RAN ALLIANCE's Board

BONN, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O-RAN ALLIANCE announces that Thomas Lips, Senior Vice President, RAN Disaggregation & Enablement, Deutsche Telekom, has been elected as new chair, effective from August 28, 2025. Under Thomas' chairmanship, O-RAN ALLIANCE stays fully committed to its mission to transform Radio Access Networks to be open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Its New Chair of the Board.

At Deutsche Telekom, Thomas is responsible for the development and commercial introduction of disaggregated RAN across the group. Additionally, Thomas oversees Deutsche Telekom's patent management and active participation in global standards bodies, including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and 3GPP. With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Thomas has held numerous strategic and leadership positions, including serving as CTIO and board member of T-Mobile Poland and CTIO of Deutsche Telekom IoT.

Thomas Lips will succeed Dr. Abdurazak Mudesir as Chair of the Board. The O-RAN ALLIANCE expresses sincere thanks to Abdu for his leadership and direction. Under his guidance, O-RAN has advanced its mission focus on key priority areas for enabling scaled deployments and laying the foundation for accelerated AI adoption in the RAN.

"O-RAN ALLIANCE has been laying the foundation for open and disaggregated RAN, enabling faster adoption of intelligent solutions for more efficient networks," said Thomas Lips, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP, RAN Disaggregation & Enablement, Deutsche Telekom. "Under my chairmanship, the O-RAN ALLIANCE will remain committed to its mission to transform the RAN to be open, intelligent, virtualized, and fully interoperable. We will focus on priority areas to support large-scale open RAN deployments by operators worldwide. A key goal is to provide a framework for AI-enabled open RAN, creating new opportunities for intelligent and autonomous networks."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, research & academic institutions as well as governmental agencies, operating or interested in Radio Access Networks (RAN). As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

