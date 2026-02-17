NYSE Content Update: USA TODAY Co. Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Rebrand

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --  The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 17th

USA TODAY Co. Celebrates Its Rebrand at NYSE
BlackRock rang bell to honor Black History Month

  • Stocks are down Tuesday morning ahead of a shortened trading week after markets were closed yesterday for Presidents Day.
  • Leaders from Payments platform, Bolt, and Digital Identity Company, Socure, are set to join NYSE Live to talk about their latest collaboration that they believe will Supercharge E-commerce identity.
  • USA Today Co. (NYSE: TDAY) is celebrating its rebrand from Gannett with CEO Mike Reed joining NYSE Live to talk about the move and how it could impact the firm.
  • Reckoner Capital Management Co-Founder and CEO John Kim will join Taking Stock this afternoon to share more about the products the firm is offering to investors.

USA Today Co. (NYSE: TDAY) celebrates its rebrand and ticker change

Reckoner Capital celebrates the listing of its new ETFs

