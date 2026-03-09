NYSE Content Update: America250 Chair Rosie Rios Rings Bell to Highlight Partnership

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 9th

Martha Stewart talks about her new C-suite role
Robinhood Markets CEO at the NYSE on March 6th

  • The stock market is set to open the week lower as ICE Brent Crude surpasses $100 a barrel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
  • Today on NYSE Live, ICE's Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research Andy Walden will break down the March 2026 ICE Mortgage Monitor Report
  • Also, on NYSE Live, Martha Stewart stopped by the Inside the ICE House podcast to share her insights on making it big amid International Women's Day.
  • America250 will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate its partnership with NYSE and more than two centuries of business innovation from Lower Manhattan.

Opening Bell
NYSE and America250 celebrates America's upcoming 250th Anniversary

Closing Bell
Paris Hilton and 11:11 Media proudly stand with Gloria Steinem in celebration of International Women's Day

