NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 7th

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 7th
- Shares of Gap (NYSE: GAP) jumped pre-market after beating Q4 estimates
- Investors await results from February Jobs Report this morning
- Jobs data Thursday signaled layoffs soared to highest level since 2020
