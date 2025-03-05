NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR MARCH 5TH

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 5th

  • Investors parse through tariff developments ahead of Wednesday trading
  • Futures indicate a higher market open after Tuesday's volatility
  • President Trump mentions that minor disruptions from levies are possible

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

