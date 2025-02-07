NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 7th

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 7th

  • Investors anticipate impact of Jobs Data
  • Markets shift focus to inflation and retail sales data
  • Amazon reports mixed earnings Thursday evening

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

