NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 7th

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
07 Feb, 2025, 13:55 GMT
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 7th
- Investors anticipate impact of Jobs Data
- Markets shift focus to inflation and retail sales data
- Amazon reports mixed earnings Thursday evening
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615375/NYSE_02_07_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5156812/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
Share this article