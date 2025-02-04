NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 4th

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 4th

  • Traders react to new levies announced by China overnight
  • Optimism around economic and earnings growth remains
  • US JOLTS report to be released today

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

