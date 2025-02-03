NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 3rd

New York Stock Exchange

03 Feb, 2025, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 3rd

  • February volatility arrives as traders digest tariffs
  • President Trump placed tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada
  • Amazon & Alphabet scheduled to report earnings this week

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

