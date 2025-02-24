NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 24TH

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
24 Feb, 2025
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) offers a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 24th
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) & Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to report earnings this week
- Nvidia to report earnings on Wednesday
- Investors anticipate a new week of key economic and inflation data
