NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 24TH

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

24 Feb, 2025, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 24th

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) & Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to report earnings this week
  • Nvidia to report earnings on Wednesday
  • Investors anticipate a new week of key economic and inflation data

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626180/NYSE_Feb_24_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

