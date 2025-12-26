NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Rings Opening Bell

New York Stock Exchange

26 Dec, 2025, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 26th

  • After the Christmas break, stocks opened mixed, following Wednesday's shortened session where the S&P 500 hit a record high, rising 0.3% to 6,932.
  • NYSE-listed Nike surged over 4.5%, while Citigroup climbed nearly 2% during Wednesday's trading.
  • Players from Penn State and Clemson will ring today's Opening Bell. NYSE Live will feature interviews with coaches Dabo Swinney and Terry Smith, plus Pinstripe Bowl Executive Director Mark Holtzman.

Opening Bell
Pinstripe Bowl participants Clemson & Penn State celebrate their upcoming matchup

Closing Bell
The Sled celebrates delivering Holiday Gift Wishes to thousands of NYC's public-school children

