NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 20TH + WALMART REPORTS EARNINGS

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

20 Feb, 2025, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 20th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 20TH + WALMART REPORTS EARNINGS

  • Walmart shares near all-time highs following earnings report
  • President Trump floats idea of tariffs on auto, chips, and pharmaceuticals
  • S&P 500 rises to record despite Fed remaining cautious on interest rates

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624358/NYSE_Feb_20_2025_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 19TH + NIKE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH SKIMS

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 19TH + NIKE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH SKIMS

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market...
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 18TH

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 18TH

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics