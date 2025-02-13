NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 13th

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

13 Feb, 2025, 13:59 GMT

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 13th

  • Markets digest January's Producer Price Index Data
  • Pace of price gains remains above the Fed's 2% target
  • President Trump announces reciprocal tariffs ahead of meeting with India's Modi

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619760/Feb_13_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

