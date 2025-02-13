NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 13th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 13th

Markets digest January's Producer Price Index Data

Pace of price gains remains above the Fed's 2% target

President Trump announces reciprocal tariffs ahead of meeting with India's Modi

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619760/Feb_13_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg