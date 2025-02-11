NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 11th

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 11th
- Equities trading lower to begin Tuesday
- President Trump announces tariffs on steel imports, raises aluminum tariffs
- January consumer prices release Wednesday, Wholesale prices on Thursday
