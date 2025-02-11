NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 11th

Equities trading lower to begin Tuesday

President Trump announces tariffs on steel imports, raises aluminum tariffs

January consumer prices release Wednesday, Wholesale prices on Thursday

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

