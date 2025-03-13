NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + Wicked" star Marissa Bode Named PRWeek Communicator of the Year

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. PRWeek will ring the Opening Bell ahead of the 26th edition of the PRWeek Awards, which takes place later today here in New York City. The event will celebrate the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams. One honor already given out: 'Wicked" star Marissa Bode has been named PRWeek Communicator of the Year.

Alison Kosik delivers the pre-market update on March 13th

Pre-market update + Wicked” star Marissa Bode Named PRWeek Communicator of the Year

  • PRWeek will ring the Opening Bell ahead of the 26th PRWeek Awards, celebrate the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams
  • S&P 500 rose fractionally higher as the rate of inflation growth cooled in February.
  • Canada says it will impose 25% tariffs on over $20 billion worth of US goods.  

