NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 20th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street reopens after Juneteenth

Traders return to Wall Street this morning following the Juneteenth Holiday for the final day of trading this week. Stocks are down fractionally early Friday and are little changed on the week.

Equities had a mixed session Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. Following the decision, Fed Chair Powell said the central bank is "well-positioned to wait" before lowering rates.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump will decide if the U.S. will get involved in the Middle East conflict over the next two weeks.

Opening Bell

ZERO Prostate Cancer & Novartis (NYSE: NVS) commemorate Men's Health Month

Closing Bell

American Integrity (NYSE: AII) celebrates the launch of its IPO

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715585/NYSE_June_20_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg