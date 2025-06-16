NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street readies for key economic data

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 16th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Monday morning amid tensions in the Middle East. The geopolitical conflict dragged down major averages by more than 1% on Friday and sent the price of crude oil up 7%.
  • Investors will be monitoring the release of key economic data throughout the week, headline by the FOMC Policy Decision on Wednesday. Wall Street is pricing in interest rates remaining unchanged.
  • Also set to be released is manufacturing data this morning, monthly retail sales on Tuesday, and homebuilding data on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Acuren (NYSE American: TIC) celebrates its listing

Teekay (NYSE: TK) celebrates 30 years of listing on the New York Stock Exchange

