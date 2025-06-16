NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 16th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street readies for key economic data

Stocks are fractionally higher Monday morning amid tensions in the Middle East . The geopolitical conflict dragged down major averages by more than 1% on Friday and sent the price of crude oil up 7%.

Investors will be monitoring the release of key economic data throughout the week, headline by the FOMC Policy Decision on Wednesday. Wall Street is pricing in interest rates remaining unchanged.

Also set to be released is manufacturing data this morning, monthly retail sales on Tuesday, and homebuilding data on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Opening Bell

Acuren (NYSE American: TIC) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell

Teekay (NYSE: TK) celebrates 30 years of listing on the New York Stock Exchange

