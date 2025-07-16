NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street readies for big bank earnings

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Stocks are pointing to a weaker open Wednesday morning as investors digest a second batch of big bank earnings and await another read on inflation.

NYSE-listed Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley headline this morning's earnings activity. This follows results on Tuesday from NYSE-listed J.P. Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Wall Street is tracking new inflation data. This comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that consumer prices rose in-line with economists' expectations in June, increasing by 2.7% year-over-year.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE: CBAN) celebrates its 50th anniversary and listing transfer

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) commemorates 25 years listing on the NYSE

