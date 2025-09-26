NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street digests August PCE data

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

26 Sep, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 26th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street digests August PCE data

  • Stocks are mixed after investors received key economic data earlier this morning. The PCE came out today ahead of market open. Economists estimated headline PCE to show a 2.7% increase year-over-year.
  • According to the latest data, over 60% of traders anticipate we'll see two additional interest rate cuts before the end of the year.
  • President Trump announced Thursday that new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture entering the country, including a 100% tariff on patented drugs, will take effect on October 1st.

Opening Bell
Pearson (NYSE: PSO) celebrates the 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Ronald McDonald House NY celebrates National Go Gold Day

News Releases in Similar Topics