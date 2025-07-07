NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump tariffs to resume Aug. 1

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
07 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 7th
- S&P 500 begins week coming off a record close
- White House says reciprocal tariffs go into effect August 1
- President Trump's tax and spending bill officially signed into law on July 4
Opening Bell
Kode with Klossy celebrates its 10-year anniversary
Closing Bell
WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: AGGY)
