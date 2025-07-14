NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump puts 30% tariff on Mexico, EU

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 14th

Stocks are lower Monday morning after the S&P 500 finished last week little changed. Wall Street in the meantime continues to respond to tariff announcements from President Trump

On Saturday, President Trump said the U.S. will put a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico beginning August 1 st . Leaders from both countries indicated they will keep talking to the White House to lower the rate.

beginning . Leaders from both countries indicated they will keep talking to the White House to lower the rate. The CPI out Tuesday is expected to show inflation rose 2.7% from a year ago. Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, inflation is forecasted to rise 3%.

Opening Bell

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding.

Closing Bell

Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) celebrates 120 years since its founding.

