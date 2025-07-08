NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 8th

Pre-Market update + Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries

  • Major averages look to bounce back on Tuesday
  • President Trump posted letters to countries announcing new tariffs on their respective imports
  • President Trump's decision to extend reciprocal tariff deadline from July 9 based on, "additional information and recommendations from various senior officials"

Opening Bell
CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) celebrates 10th anniversary of its commitment to reentry success by helping residents rebuild lives and restore futures

Closing Bell
Moors & Cabot Investments celebrates its 135th anniversary of founding

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726658/NYSE_Market_Update_July_8.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5404930/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump tariffs to resume Aug. 1

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + June Jobs Report in focus

News Releases in Similar Topics