NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 11th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TIME Showcases its 2025 Person of the Year at NYSE

Stocks are fractionally down early Thursday after major indices rallied yesterday following the Fed's quarter-point rate cut.

In its final 2026 meeting, the Fed raised next year's growth forecast to 2.3% (from 1.8%) and trimmed inflation expectations to 2.4% (from 2.6%).

TIME celebrates its Person of the Year at the NYSE today, the Architects of AI—tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET for coverage and an interview with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley after the Opening Bell.

Opening Bell

TIME celebrates the reveal of the 2025 TIME Person of the Year

Closing Bell

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) celebrates its 45th anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843675/NYSE_Market_Update_December_11th.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg