NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Stocks try for weekly gains

Pre-Market update + Stocks try for weekly gains

  • American Water (NYSE:AWK) will open the U.S. Markets to celebrate World Water Day.
  • The S&P 500 is trying to end a four-week losing streak as trade begins early Friday.
  • On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said economic uncertainty has risen something that NYSE-listed companies like Nike and FedEx have also noted.

