NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 turns positive for 2025

14 May, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 14th
- Equities are little changed early Wednesday as the S&P 500 returned to positive territory for 2025 on Tuesday. A temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China has lifted indices including mega-cap technology names.
- The lowest annual consumer inflation read since 2021 calmed market worries as well. The pace of price gains rose 2.3% in April, slightly below economists estimate of 2.4%. Inflation was up 0.2% from March.
- President Trump took to Truth Social to encourage the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Today, Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak from 9 to 10 AM ET and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly at 5:40 PM ET.
Opening Bell
Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN) celebrates 80 years of helping educators achieve lifelong financial success.
Closing Bell
Lithium Argentina (NYSE: LAR) celebrates the continued growth of Argentina as a major player on the global lithium stage.
