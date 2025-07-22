NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + S&P 500 coming off record close

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

22 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 22nd

  • Equities are little changed Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 hit a new record on Monday. The large-cap index's gains come as earnings season ramps up.
  • Prior to market open, NYSE-listed firms including Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) will report their Q2 earnings ahead of the White House's reciprocal tariff rollout on August 1st.
  • Investors will be listening closely to what Fed Chair Jerome Powell has to say this morning. Chair Powell is scheduled to make opening remarks at an event in Washington.

Opening Bell
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Grupo Cibest (NYSE: CIB) celebrates 30 years of being listed on the NYSE

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735918/NYSE_Market_Update_July_22.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5425641/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

