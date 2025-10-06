NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 6th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 comes off 1.1% weekly gain

Stocks are fractionally higher after the S&P 500 rose 1.1% last week. This is the fourth time in the last five weeks that it has gained.

Traders shrugged off concerns about the government shutdown despite few signs of it imminently reopening. The shutdown delayed the release of key economic data last week.

This week will be filled with Fed speak and a preliminary read on consumer sentiment this Friday. The University of Michigan anticipated that sentiment declined in October.

Opening Bell

PJT (NYSE: PJT) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) celebrates its upcoming Zeta Live event

