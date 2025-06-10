NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 10th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Small business optimism improves

Stocks are little changed Tuesday morning as Wall Street watches U.S – China trade talks. Yesterday, the S&P 500 finished 2.3% from its record high.

Trade talks got underway yesterday between representatives from the world's first and second largest economies and are expected to resume today. Both nations agreed last month to temporarily cut levies on one another.

The National Federation of Independent Business released its monthly optimism index this morning. It showed small business sentiment improving in May on the back of better expectations for businesses and sales.

Opening Bell

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) celebrates its 10 iconic brands, 10,000 team members, and nearly 10 years of innovating essential technologies to keep our world safe and productive.

Closing Bell

The Jazz Foundation of America celebrates its commitment to preserving the legacy of jazz, blues and roots music.

