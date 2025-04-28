NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 28th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + RSAC rings NYSE Bell from San Francisco as cybersecurity conference begins

The annual RSAC Conference begins in San Francisco today, bringing together leaders in the cybersecurity space to talk about the path ahead. Companies expected to attend include Microsoft, Alphabet, and CrowdStrike.

Tech earnings take center stage this week as Microsoft and Meta are set to report results on Wednesday, while Apple and Amazon will report on Thursday.

Markets anticipate the release of Friday's Jobs Report, expecting to show 130,000 jobs added last month. That would be down from March's better than anticipated 228,000 jobs.

Opening Bell

RSAC marks the start of their annual cybersecurity conference in San Francisco

Closing Bell

Goldman Sachs Asset Management celebrates their active Municipal Bond ETF offerings (NYSE Arca: GMUB, GUMI, GMNY, GCAL)

