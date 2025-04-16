NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 16th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Nvidia quantifies tariff impact

Stocks are trading lower early Wednesday amid news from Nvidia regarding semiconductor trade

Shares fell 5% after the company said it will see a $5.5 Billion quarterly charge for exporting units to China and other countries

quarterly charge for exporting units to and other countries Investors anticipate the impact of the March retail sales report that saw economists estimate a raise of 1.2% from February's initial read

Opening Bell

GallopNYC celebrates changing the lives of New Yorkers, one ride at a time

Closing Bell

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship celebrates Financial Literacy Month by equipping the next generation with the skills to own their futures

