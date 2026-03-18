NYSE Content Update: Snowflake to Unveil AI Platform to Get Work Done Faster

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

18 Mar, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 18th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
ICE Director Harvey Flax to preview Fed decision.
This image opens in the lightbox
TC Energy interviewed at the NYSE on March 17th.

  • Stocks are fractionally higher as oil prices continue to influence market activity.
  • ICE Director Harvey Flax will join NYSE Live to preview today's Fed interest rate decision and what to expect during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
  • Snowflake will launch an autonomous AI platform designed to help business users get work done faster.
  • Farmer Mac CEO Brad Nordholm will join NYSE Live following the Opening Bell to discuss what's driving his company's latest growth.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Farmer Mac (NYSE: AGM) hosts its Investor Day at the NYSE

Closing Bell
Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) celebrates its fifth listing anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936934/NYSE_March_18_Market_Update.mp4 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936933/NYSE_and_TC_Energy.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5870898/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Premium Drink Giant Diageo to Mark St. Patrick's Day by Ringing the Bell

NYSE Content Update: Premium Drink Giant Diageo to Mark St. Patrick's Day by Ringing the Bell

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: Frore Systems Reaches $1.64 Billion Valuation after Series D Funding Round

NYSE Content Update: Frore Systems Reaches $1.64 Billion Valuation after Series D Funding Round

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics