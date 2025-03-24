NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Liberty Energy's New CEO to ring the bell

New York Stock Exchange

24 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 24th

  • Liberty Energy's (NYSE:LBRT) new CEO Ron Gusek rings the NYSE Opening Bell. He replaces Chris Wright who was recently appointed as the new U.S. Secretary of Energy under President Trump.
  • The S&P 500 closed last week with small gains, ending a four week slide.
  • Stocks rose early Monday to set up the trading week following reports President Donald Trump is planning to hold back some tariffs planned for April 2nd.

