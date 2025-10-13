NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + LA Times Media Group takes step towards trading debut

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

13 Oct, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 13th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + LA Times Media Group takes step towards trading debut

  • The Los Angeles Times Media Group took a step towards trading on the NYSE last week. The group opened a private placement opportunity to be followed by a potential IPO.
  • Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of the group, said at the NYSE that he plans to build a media company for the future.
  • Stocks are rebounding Monday morning after President Trump said trade relations with China "will all be fine." Trump suggested on Sunday that he may not follow through on his threat of a massive increase of tariffs.
  • The U.S. government remains shut down, limiting the release of economic data. The bond market is closed today, although equity trading does resume on the NYSE.
  • The National Association of Corporate Directors convenes in Washington D.C today to strategize on tackling pressing issues facing companies.

Opening Bell
 FactSet (NYSE: FDS) celebrates newly appointed CEO Sanoke Viswanathan

Closing Bell
Columbus Citizens Foundation rings the Opening Bell

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794660/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_13.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5558872/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

