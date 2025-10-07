NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE to Invest up to $2 Billion in Polymarket

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 7th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE to invest up to $2 Billion in Polymarket

  • Equities are little changed this morning after stocks kicked off the week in the green. The S&P 500 closed at another record high while the Russell 2000 also surged to a record.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has announced a strategic investment of up to $2 billion into prediction platform Polymarket. This will allow ICE to distribute Polymarket's event-driven data to a global institutional audience for the first time.
  • ICE Chairman and CEO Jeff Sprecher said of the deal, "our investment blends ICE with a forward-thinking, revolutionary company pioneering change within decentralized finance. There are opportunities across markets which ICE together with Polymarket can uniquely serve."
  • Canva is bringing its world tour to New York City. The design software company will be in Herald Square today as it aims to train a million new users on the platform in 30 days.

Opening Bell
 The New York Rangers celebrate the start of the franchise's Centennial Season

Closing Bell
Service Academy Women celebrates 50 years of enrollment at US Federal Service Academies

