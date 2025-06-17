NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 17th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE begins trading on NYSE Texas

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, will see its shares begin trading on NYSE Texas today following its dual listing. This year, NYSE Texas became the first securities exchange to operate in the Lone Star State.

Stocks are down fractionally Tuesday morning as traders continue to monitor conflict in the Middle East . President Trump cut short his trip to the G7 Summit to return to Washington D.C. as attacks continued.

. President Trump cut short his trip to the G7 Summit to return to as attacks continued. President Trump downplayed the chances of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and on Truth Social on Monday, called for an immediate evacuation of Tehran .

Opening Bell

Virtu Financial (NYSE: VIRT) celebrates its transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) celebrates the 125th anniversary of the company's founding in Atlanta

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712845/NYSE_Market_Update_June_17.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5374329/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg