NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + HPE Unveils Strategic Business Priorities

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 16th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Thursday morning after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday in the green. NYSE-listed Bank of America and Morgan Stanley increased share price by over 4% following their latest earnings report.
  • NYSE-listed HPE rang the Opening Bell yesterday to celebrate its 10th anniversary and to highlight its 2025 HPE Securities Analyst Meeting. There, they discussed plans to boost shareholder value through stronger growth and returns.
  • Front Office Sports and DealMaker are hosting the first ever Asset Class event at the NYSE today. It will include panels on ownership and discussions about the new era of sports investing.

Opening Bell
 Susan G. Komen celebrates National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, honoring patients and survivors across the country.

Closing Bell
Front Office Sports celebrates its inaugural Asset Class event presented by DealMaker.

