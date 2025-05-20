NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Home Depot reaffirms full-year outlook

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

20 May, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 20th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Home Depot reaffirms full-year outlook

  • Traders shrugged off a downgrade late Friday of the U.S. Government's credit by Moody's. The S&P 500 ended Monday just 3% from its February record. Treasury yields jumped after Moody's cut U.S. credit from AAA to AA1.
  • NYSE-listed Home Depot released earnings this morning. The company said it won't raise prices due to tariffs and reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Shares of the stock (NYSE: HD) gained 3% pre-market.
  • Wall Street has an eye on the path forward for borrowing costs. St. Louis Fed President Albert Musalem is among the policymakers set to speak today.

Opening Bell
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing.

Closing Bell
Samsara (NYSE: IOT) celebrates 10 years of building technology that's transforming physical operations and making frontline jobs safer and easier.

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691940/NYSE_Market_Update_May_20.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE celebrates 233 years forward

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE celebrates 233 years forward

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Real Estate

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics