NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN rise in their first full day of trade

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

27 May, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 27th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN rise in their first full day of trade

  • Stocks are rising Tuesday morning after President Trump walked back tariffs on the European Union. The President said he would push back the 50% levy deadline to July 9th following a request by EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.
  • While major indexes moved lower last week, NYSE-listed Hinge Health and NYSE-listed MNTN stood out. Both popped double digits when they opened and rose on Friday as well, their first full day of trade.
  • Investors await Nvidia earnings Wednesday after market close. The semiconductor giant is among the world's most valuable firms and its shares have an impact on the overall direction of the major indices.

Opening Bell
Bernstein celebrates its first year as a new firm under the joint venture between Societe Generale and Alliance Bernstein

Closing Bell
Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) celebrates its 10-year anniversary since IPO

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696750/NYSE_Market_Update_May_27.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5338950/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN pop double digits in trading debuts

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN pop double digits in trading debuts

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN go public

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN go public

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics