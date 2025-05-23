NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN pop double digits in trading debuts

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 23rd

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN pop double digits in trading debuts

  • Digital health platform Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) saw its stock rise 17% in its NYSE debut yesterday. Shares of TV AdTech company MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) jumped nearly 26% in its NYSE debut as well.
  • Traders continue to evaluate the effect of higher U.S. treasury yields on the economy. Early Thursday, the House GOP advanced President Trump's sweeping tax bill to the senate. Concerns about the cost of the bill took yields higher.
  • Wall Street is heading into a long weekend with equity markets closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Opening Bell
The U.S. Navy celebrates Fleet Week New York

Closing Bell
U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL) celebrates its 80th anniversary

