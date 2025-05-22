NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 22nd

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Hinge Health, MNTN go public

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE), a digital health platform, raised $437 Million last night and will trade today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Connected TV Adtech firm MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) also priced its deal last night, raising $187 million dollars. It will trade today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks are recovering early Thursday after the S&P 500 shed 1.7% Wednesday amid concerns about the deficit.

The budget bill in the House of Representatives hit a roadblock on Tuesday. However, earlier this morning, President Trump's tax bill did clear the house in a victory for the GOP and now advances to the senate.

Opening Bell

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) celebrates the opening bell to mark its first day as a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Tanqueray Gin launches 'Tanq Holiday' a celebration among colleagues and friends of the mood-shifting moment ahead of a long weekend.

