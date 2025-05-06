NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 6th

  • Stocks are looking at fractional losses early Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Markets anticipate that the central bank will keep rates steady when it delivers its decision.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Monday that the U.S. is very close to new trade deals. According to Bloomberg, India has proposed zero tariffs on certain goods.
  • Semiconductors, advanced-micro devices, and super-microcomputer, once high-flying portions of the market, will report earnings after the close.

Opening Bell
UConn Women's Basketball celebrates their 12th National Championship

Closing Bell
Ametek Inc. (NYSE: AME) celebrates its 95th anniversary as a public company

