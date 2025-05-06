NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
- Stocks are looking at fractional losses early Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Markets anticipate that the central bank will keep rates steady when it delivers its decision.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Monday that the U.S. is very close to new trade deals. According to Bloomberg, India has proposed zero tariffs on certain goods.
- Semiconductors, advanced-micro devices, and super-microcomputer, once high-flying portions of the market, will report earnings after the close.
