NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 24th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Exzeo Celebrates Recent IPO

Stocks open higher Monday as Wall Street begins a holiday-shortened trading week, following Friday's rally where the S&P 500 rose about 1% and the Dow gained nearly 500 points.

Rate cut expectations grow after NY Fed President John Williams signaled "further adjustment" to interest rates; traders largely anticipate a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's December 10 policy meeting.

September Producer Price Index and U.S. retail sales reports due Tuesday; meanwhile, Exzeo celebrates its IPO by ringing the NYSE opening bell, with CEO Paresh Patel featured on the podium.

Opening Bell

Exzeo (NYSE: XZO) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) celebrates the 20th anniversary of founding

