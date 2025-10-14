NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Etsy transfers stock listing to NYSE

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Equities are lower Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 booked its best daily rally since May, finishing Monday's session up 1.6%. Volatility has returned to the markets since Friday amid concerns of escalation between the U.S. and China.

Today, Etsy is transferring its stock listing to the NYSE. The nearly $7 billion global online marketplace, led by CEO Josh Silverman, will ring the opening bell to celebrate.

Big Bank earnings begin in earnest today. Many of the largest firms, including NYSE-listed JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup all reported results this morning.

Opening Bell

Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) celebrates its transfer to the NYSE.

Closing Bell

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) marks its 2025 Investor Day

