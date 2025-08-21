NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 21st

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ESPN celebrates streaming service launch

Stocks are lower this morning as the S&P 500 looks to end a four-day losing streak amid recent pressure on the tech sector.

The Federal Reserve remains in focus for Wall Street as the Central Bank released the latest minutes from July's meeting on Wednesday. This shed more light on policymaker's concerns about inflation

NYSE-listed Disney's sports media giant ESPN will ring the opening bell to celebrate the launch of its new streaming service.

Opening Bell

ESPN celebrates the launch of the network's direct-to-consumer service & enhanced app

Closing Bell

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) celebrates executive leadership development

