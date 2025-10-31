NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Emera Celebrates NYSE Listing

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

31 Oct, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 31st

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Emera Celebrates NYSE Listing

  • Stocks are mixed Friday morning following fresh earnings from some of the magnificent seven. Amazon and Apple are both on pace to open in the green after favorable earnings from the two tech giants.
  • Investors are also monitoring the latest developments on trade after President Trump and Chinese leaders agreed to a one-year trade truce following a meeting in South Korea this week.
  • Wall Street is also looking toward the next Fed meeting in December after Chair Powell said on Wednesday that an additional rate cut this year was not a foregone conclusion.

Opening Bell
Emera (NYSE: EMA) celebrates its recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
Wipro (NYSE: WIT) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810377/NYSE_Market_Update_October_31.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fortune Celebrates Cyber 60 List

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fortune Celebrates Cyber 60 List

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Hits 6,900 for First Time

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Hits 6,900 for First Time

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics