NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + e.l.f. Beauty celebrates $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber’s rhode brand

Stocks are mixed Friday morning following a record close from the S&P 500 on Thursday. Investors are digesting the results from the August jobs report with estimates that the U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs during the month.

This data comes less than two weeks before the Fed makes its next decision on interest rates. Investors are heavily pricing in a 25-basis point cut to come out of the central bank's meeting.

NYSE-listed e.l.f. Beauty will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate its $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber's cosmetics brand, rhode.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) welcomes rhode to their family of six brands that fuel the rocket ship of bold disruptors with kind hearts.

The Free Markets ETF (NYSE Arca: FMKT) celebrates the launch of the Free Markets ETF

