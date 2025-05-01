NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 1st

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Charles Schwab unveils National Investing Day

The S&P 500 extended its win streak to seven straight sessions on Wednesday. The Index however finished April lower for its third consecutive monthly decline. Q1 GDP data released Wednesday showed the economy contracted by 0.3%.

Traders are responding this morning to earnings results late Wednesday from Microsoft and Meta. Microsoft exceeded earnings expectations, while Meta reported stronger than expected revenue on advertising stability.

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) begins a new initiative today, debuting National Investing Day. Schwab will use the day to provide accessible tools and resources for individuals at every stage of their financial journey.

Opening Bell

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAmerican: CMT) celebrates kicking-off their Invest for Growth Strategy

Closing Bell

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) launches the inaugural National Investing Day, focusing on empowerment and education to get more people involved in shaping their financial futures.

