NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 18th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Berkshire Hathaway Makes $4.3 Billion Tech Investment

The Dow dropped over 1% and the S&P 500 nearly 1%, weighed down by a 2% decline in Nvidia as uncertainty around the AI trade grows.

NYSE-listed Home Depot posted results this morning and NYSE-listed Target reports Wednesday. Fed minutes from October meeting release Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, with rate-cut odds now near 45%, down from 95% a month ago.

September non-farm payrolls due Thursday as government catches up on delayed reports. NYSE-listed Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.3B stake in Alphabet, sending shares up more than 3%.

Opening Bell

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) celebrates its 5-year listing anniversary

Closing Bell

South Bow (NYSE: SOBO) celebrates their vision for growth and commitment to creating long-term value

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826212/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_18.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg